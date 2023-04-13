Play’n GO introduced the new slot game Ronin’s Honour

Ronin’s Honour joins other action-themed Play’n GO slots, such as Wild Trigger.

Press release.- Play’n GO adds Ronin’s Honour, the all-new samurai-action title to their collection of premium slot games.

In this adventure, follow The Ronin: a wise swordswoman trained in both ninja and samurai arts, as he clashes blades with Hannya, the fearsome ninja. Pulling inspiration from classic samurai movies, fans of Play’n GO might draw parallels between Ronin’s Honour and the supernatural Tale of Kyubiko (2022).

Players have to land three matching symbols to secure a win. The real star of the show is the Mystery Splitting symbols which can be stacked or split, depending on how they reveal themselves – creating numerous Dynamic Payways and pairing the narrative’s sword with the gameplay.

If the player lands three Scatters, they’re transported into the Battling Free Spins section. The Ronin on the left-hand side of the reels engages in combat with the Stacked Wilds. Each character has three lives; if the Wilds get split, life will be taken away from Hannya.

If all lives are removed from Hannya, the player is gifted a Guaranteed winning spin. However, if no Wilds are split, players will lose a life, adding tension to the combat. Equally, the Battling Free Spins are uncapped, meaning there’s no limit to your samurai antics.

Ronin’s Honour joins fellow action-themed Play’n GO action slots such as Wild Trigger (2022) and Gunslinger Reloaded (2018) and January’s Game of Gladiators: Uprising.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Ronin’s Honour is pure fun. Although this slot is for everyone, enthusiasts will feel right at home with this title. The battle mechanics and mystery symbols really elevate this slot, and we couldn’t be prouder. The way Ronin’s Honour blends the narrative and features is seamless.”