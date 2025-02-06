Play’n GO announces US network release of hit title Piggy Blitz Disco Gold

The game is now available to an even larger audience.

Following a period of exclusivity with DraftKings and Golden Nugget, the smash-hit Play’n GO title is now available in five US states.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the world’s leading casino entertainment provider, has announced the general US network release of its hit title, Piggy Blitz Disco Gold.

Piggy Blitz Disco Gold is a sequel to Piggy Blitz and was just one Play’n GO title that took the US by storm in 2024. Piggy Blitz Disco Gold sees the piggies move from breaking piggy banks to busting disco moves on the dance floor in a bid to collect Cash Coins and pile up Instant Rewards in a high-stakes dance-off.

The game had been exclusively available with DraftKings and Golden Nugget in the states of Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut until February 5th but is now available to all operators in those aforementioned states.

The Head of Regional Sales US at Play’n GO, said: “Piggy Blitz has been one of our biggest successes in the US, and it’s exciting to welcome its sequel, Piggy Blitz Disco Gold, to our wider US network. The game has been a revelation in its exclusivity period with DraftKings and Golden Nugget, much like its predecessor, and we have similarly high expectations for the sequel now it’s available to an even larger audience.”



