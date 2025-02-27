Pennsylvania regulator fines casino operator

The PA Gaming Control Board has fined Presque Isle Downs & Casino a total of $81,575.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC), issuing fines totalling $81,575 against a casino operator.

Both fines were assessed against the operator of Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie County. A $50,000 fine was issued for having less than the approved number of active slot machines on the floor. The board also fined the operator with $31,575 for failure to file a Principal License application in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the PGCB approved recommendations by OEC for the placement of nine people on its Involuntary Exclusion Lists. This includes three who left minors unattended at a casino. Placement on an Involuntary Exclusion List prohibits them from gaming in a casino in Pennsylvania, via an online betting site regulated by the Board or a Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) location. Currently, 1,344 people are on the various Involuntary Exclusion Lists.

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $529m in January. That’s a 10.8 per cent increase compared to January 2024. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $221.6m.

Retail slots revenue increased 4.6 per cent year-on-year to $187.8m, while retail table games revenue increased by 1.4 per cent to $73.7m. According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s report, the online gaming segment saw revenue increase by 40.5 per cent to $210.7m. The sports wagering handle was $873m.