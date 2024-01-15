Pennsylvania contributes $8.3m to fight against problem gambling

Almost 48% of the total funds collected went to address problem gambling needs assessments.

US.- The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has released its Compulsive and Problem Gambling Annual Report for 2023. During the fiscal year, which covers the period between July 2022 and June 2023, nearly $8.3m was transferred to the Compulsive and Problem Gambling Treatment Fund (CPGT).

Almost 48% of the total funds collected during the year went to address problem gambling needs assessments, as well as to fund prevention, outreach and education programmes. Another 17% was given to gambling treatment providers that offer outpatient gambling counseling.

Problem gambling helpline services received part of the remaining 35%. During the fiscal year, the Pennsylvania helpline reported an increase in calls. The helpline took 2,834 calls, nearly 400 calls more than it received during the previous year.

The report said: “Calls, chats and texts to the helpline come from the counties across the Commonwealth with the highest numbers from Philadelphia and Allegheny counties. The most callers were white men calling for themselves. The most frequently reported precipitating problem was financial hardship due to gambling (68%) and the most frequently identified type of problematic gambling was internet (30%).”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reach $444.5m in November

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported that November’s gaming revenue in the state was $444.5m. That’s a decrease of 1.74 per cent year-over-year and 8 per cent from October 2023.

Sports betting handle reached $934.1m leading to sports betting revenue of $12.9m, down from $52.9m from the same period in 2022. Igaming revenue was $158m, up 22.84 per cent compared to November 2022. Harrah’s Philadelphia saw the largest increase of 114.07 per cent. For land-based operations, slots revenue was up 2.25 per cent year-over-year to $189.7m and table games revenue was down 1.71 per cent at $77.9m.