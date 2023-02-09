PCI Gaming to acquire Miami’s Magic City Casino

The Florida Gaming Control Commission has permitted the transfer of the assets and the existing gaming licence to PCI Gaming’s Gretna Racing.

US.- Wind Creek Hospitality, run by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, has confirmed an agreement to sell Magic City Casino, in Miami, Florida. The transaction is expected to close this Spring.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FLGC) has allowed the transfer of the assets and existing gaming licence from current owners, the Havenick family, to Wind Creek/PCI Gaming subsidiary Gretna Racing.

Stephanie Bryan, tribal chair and CEO of Wind Creek parent, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, said: “We are excited to grow our footprint in another major metropolitan area, this time in Miami, Florida. Our expansions in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and now Florida provide us the ability to take care of and grow opportunities for our Tribe. We look forward to becoming a valued partner in the Miami community.”

Jay Dorris, CEO and president of Wind Creek, added: “Southern Florida is a natural connection from our properties in Aruba & Curacao, our properties in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. With close proximity to Miami International Airport, the location is fantastic for players from all Wind Creek properties, and gives Miami locals an easy way to experience the Wind Creek brand everywhere we operate.”

In 2022, Wind Creek Hospitality launched CasinoVerse, its latest generation of social gaming environments. Casinoverse offers many of the same game titles found on the company’s casino floors plus content developed by Wind Creek and its Flow Play Game Studio subsidiary.