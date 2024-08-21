Oneida Indian Nation breaks ground on Point Place Casino expansion in New York

The $50m expansion includes extending the existing gaming floor.

US.- The Oneida Indian Nation has held a groundbreaking event at Point Place Casino in New York to kick off a $50m expansion project at the property. Local elected officials, community leaders, partners in the building trades and team members attended.

The expansion of Point Place Casino will double the size of the existing gaming floor, a new multi-storey hotel with 100 rooms, a new restaurant, a new Perfect Pour Cafe satellite location in the hotel’s lobby, an event space and an update for the Fireside Lounge that will double its current size and add a 360-degree view. The project will generate more than 200 construction jobs.

The Oneida Indian Nation has invested in Point Place Casino since its opening in 2018, including two expansions of its gaming floor, introducing a sportsbook, and creating the Perfect Pour Cafe.

Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO, said: “When we built Point Place Casino six years ago, we had a vision for what it could become as an entertainment destination and an economic engine for this community. As with everything we do, that vision was guided by the understanding that if you are not growing, you are going backward. That has been our motto across all of our enterprises and the reason we are so committed to constant diversification and growth.”

Madison County Board of Supervisors chairman Jim Cunningham added: “The Oneida Indian Nation has created many good things that have impacted this region that we all benefit from, from helping win American independence two-and-a-half centuries ago to the significant economic role it plays today in our county. It has created so many good jobs in Central New York and we are so fortunate to have the Nation here.”

New York State Senator Joseph Griffo commented: “The Oneidas have been friends and partners since the Revolutionary War and when we work together, we can see success. The $50m investment here at Point Place Casino will continue to build upon Turning Stone Enterprises and all of the good things the Nation has done to make this a point of destination and an attraction worthy of entertainment and excitement. It’s the total experience.”

New York State Assembly member Brian Miller said: “Today’s groundbreaking is not just about a new hotel, enlarging current spaces or renovations, but about expanding opportunities and investing in the future of Madison County and the surrounding region.”

Last year, the Oneida Indian Nation announced details of a $370m capital investment for the largest renovation of New York’s Turning Stone Resort Casino in two decades. It added a new conference centre, outdoor event spaces and a hotel.

New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.26bn in July

New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.26bn in July, up 31 per cent year-on-year but 14.3 per cent behind June’s handle of $1.47bn. Player spending on online sports betting fell to its lowest in 11 months.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $140.3m, up by 33.5 per cent compared to July 2023, and 4.8 per cent ahead of June. FanDuel continued to lead the market with $59.3m in revenue from $482.5m in wagers. DraftKings was second with $48m from a $456.7m handle.