Maxim Slobodyanyuk, Atlaslive: “iGB L!VE provided excellent opportunities to connect with some of the best operators in the igaming sector”

Atlaslive’s CEO granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to reflect on the latest edition of iGB L!VE and the company’s success in Amsterdam.

Exclusive interview.- In this exclusive interview, Atlaslive‘s CEO, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, gives insights after attending iGB L!VE in Amsterdam. Maxim shares his thoughts and whether the Atlaslive team had their expectations met after the IGB expo.

With a great passion for developing igaming technologies including one of the best on the market Sportsbook Platform, they joined the event to gain valuable insights and build meaningful connections within the igaming community.

What did iGB L!VE mean for you this year? How did you and your team at Atlaslive prepare, and what particularly impressed or interested you?

Before summing up our visit to iGB L!VE in Amsterdam, I want to say that attending such exhibitions, summits, and high-level events is always important for us. We prepare thoroughly in every sense of the word because we have a lot to share and showcase. I get very energized after these events, and I can say the same for our team.

One thing that particularly impressed me was the opportunity to meet and connect with so many passionate professionals. It was truly inspiring. After the event, we gained many new contacts and interesting offers, so now a new wave of partnership activity is about to begin for our team.

How did the exhibition go for you? Did it live up to your expectations?

We kept things flexible, but we did have top priorities for planned meetings and wanted to see our long-term partners and meet new potential ones. We’re thrilled with how everything went, beyond 200 per cent satisfaction. The event’s organization was top-notch, as was our team’s preparation.

We received lots of questions about the Atlaslive Platform, its components, features, and capabilities. We shared all this and more with our potential partners, revealing the live, dynamic technologies that transform UX and provide an adaptive, fast, and secure environment for betting on various traditional sports, virtual sports, esports, including casino games.

This major event was also significant for us as it was the first time we presented ourselves after our rebranding, which began in May. It was the first time we showcased our new concept at such a large event.

Could you, please, describe the major business opportunities that have come from the new partnerships you formed at the event?

This event provided excellent opportunities to connect with some of the best operators in the igaming sector. We had lots of productive meetings that turned into strong business connections and high-quality leads from all over the world. These partnerships open doors for working together on projects and integration of our cutting-edge igaming platform, which has everything you need in one solution. We understand the challenges our potential partners face in different markets, like changing regulations, players’ preferences, and local peculiarities.

That’s why we offer highly customisable and flexible tech solutions. Connecting with leading operators is crucial for achieving our goal of helping our partners stay ahead of the competition and create a technically robust and exciting environment for their customers to enjoy sports betting and casino opportunities.

Each visit to iGB L!VE has been incredibly valuable, providing us with overall industry understanding, networking opportunities, and major igaming updates.

Considering everything you’ve said, would you say that iGB L!VE Amsterdam met what you hoped for? And what’s the next big station your team plans to stop at?

Absolutely! As I’ve said before, it helped us make important connections, which will definitely boost our platform’s growth. We had numerous meetings with partners and potential ones, inspiring us to continue developing our innovative technologies and setting leading market trends. Together with our partners, we aim to stay ahead in the industry as we always have.

Our next big stop is the SBC Summit in Lisbon, and we’re excited to bring an even larger team. Stay tuned, and we’ll see you soon in Portugal.