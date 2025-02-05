Ohio gaming revenue reaches $207.4m in December

Revenue decreased by 2 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos reported $207.4m in revenue in December 2024, up 4 per cent from November’s $198.2m and down 2 per cent year-over-year. It was the highest combined gambling revenue in the state since March.

According to the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions, the four casinos that offer slot machines and table games recorded $89.1m in revenue, down from $91.7m in the same month in 2023. The seven racinos, horse racetracks that offer slot machines, reported $118.2m, down from $120.4m in the same month in 2023.

For 2024 as a whole, revenue was flat year-on-year at $2.4bn. The report does not include wagering on horse races.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCC) has seized 88 suspected illegal slot machines and an undetermined amount of cash from a business in Bucyrus City. The Ohio Casino Control Commission said it launched an investigation after receiving complaints that a business on Marion Road was operating alleged illegal gaming machines. Bucyrus Police Department assisted in the operation but no arrests were made.