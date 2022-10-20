OddsJam adds sports betting industry leader Benjie Cherniak as strategic advisor

Benjie Cherniak has previously served as managing director of Don Best Sports.

Former Don Best sports managing director to help drive product and B2B strategy of content and data provider.

Press release.- OddsJam, a leading sports betting content and data provider, announced today that it has added industry leader Benjie Cherniak as a strategic advisor.

The former managing director of Don Best Sports and a veteran of the sports betting space, Cherniak will provide support on the product-development side while helping drive OddsJam’s B2B strategy on behalf of co-founders Alex Monahan and Ankit Goyal.

“As a product-led company operating both B2C and B2B verticals, we couldn’t be happier to join forces with one of the true trailblazers in our industry,” said Monahan.

“Benjie’s experience leading Don Best – a platform that played a major role in inspiring us to launch OddsJam – and his deep understanding of data-driven products and how to forge partnerships in the sports betting space are invaluable assets that will be key to our continued growth,” added.

Benjie Cherniak commented: “I’m excited to be advising OddsJam, who are rapidly making waves in our space.

“Their market-leading subscription offerings resonate in a meaningful way with punters across North America and beyond. They are also gaining traction with operators, who see real value in the depth of OddsJam’s betting data, in particular within the growing player-prop vertical.”

Over a 12-year tenure as managing director of Don Best Sports, a renowned global supplier of real-time betting data, Cherniak oversaw Don Best’s sports information platform while building an expansive network of partnerships with gaming operators across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Following Don Best’s acquisition by Scientific Games in 2018, the Montreal native then spent an additional two years in the same role before founding Avenue H Capital, an investment and advisory firm, in 2021.

Cherniak’s addition coincides with the beta launch of the OddsJam Screen, an all-in-one odds-comparison board featuring real-time lines from over 100 sportsbooks across the US and globally, including market-makers such as Pinnacle, Circa Sports and BookMaker.

The OddsJam Screen is fully customizable in terms of the number of sportsbooks displayed and has coverage of more than a dozen sports, from football and basketball to more niche sports like rugby league and table tennis. All odds update in less than one second, with every price move highlighted via colour-coding to indicate a real-time alert.

The OddsJam Screen is expected to be fully deployed by early November.