North Carolina sports betting handle increases in January

Players wagered $646.9m, up 2.7 per cent from December.

US.- The North Carolina State Lottery Commission has released its January sports wagering revenue report. The eight interactive sports wagering operators licensed in the state took a combined handle of $646.9m, up 2.7 per cent from December 2024. Players won $568.4m.

Gross wagering revenue was $74.5m, up 98 per cent from December (35.7m). After the 18 per cent tax rate is applied, the estimated tax proceeds for the month will be $13.4m.

Mobile sports wagering launched in North Carolina on March 11, 2024. Governor Roy Cooper signed sports betting into law on June 14, 2023, allowing mobile betting on horse racing, professional, college and Olympic sports and esports.