New Mexico Lottery reports record $51m for scholarship fund in Fiscal Year 2024

US.- The New Mexico Lottery has announced a record-breaking $51.084m was raised for scholarships in Fiscal Year 2024. This is the second consecutive record-breaking year for sales transfers to the New Mexico Lottery Legislative Scholarship Fund.

FY 2024 total sales reported $170.2m, up 1 per cent from the same period in 2023. Scratchers registered $89.5, an increase of 2 per cent, while Powerball posted $38.4 in sales, up 14 per cent year-on-year.

According to New Mexico Lottery, Fiscal Year 2023’s prior record return was $50.5m. The Lottery has now raised over $1.05bn since 1996 for its Scholarship recipients. Since its inception, it has helped generate nearly 150,000 scholarships for New Mexico students and their families.

New Mexico Lottery players claimed more than $93.5m in total prizes in Fiscal Year 2024. And more than 1,000 New Mexico businesses benefitted from Lottery sales with a total of $10.9m paid in retailer commissions.

New Mexico Lottery board of directors chair, Reta Jones, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue to maximize sales revenues to the Legislative Lottery Scholarship Fund. Even though every year cannot be a record-breaking year like 2024, the Lottery’s goal is to maximize revenues for scholarship funding. I appreciate the Lottery team’s commitment to generating revenue with integrity in such a responsible manner.”

David Barden, New Mexico Lottery CEO and past president of the multi-state Lottery Association, added: “Thank you to all our players and New Mexico Lottery retailers for helping to raise the most funds ever in one fiscal year for New Mexico students.”