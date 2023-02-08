New Jersey launches new responsible gaming initiative

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement will use player data to track risk behaviour.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) has launched a new Responsible Gaming Initiative with attorney general Matthew J. Platkin. The programme aims to identify and help players with gambling problems by using data on playing habits collected by online gaming operators.

As part of the terms and conditions in user agreements signed to access online gambling platforms, players consent to have their play monitored and recorded to, among other things, prevent fraud, identity theft, and cheating. Now player data will be used to identify potential problem gambling patterns.

Attorney general Matthew J. Platkin said: “Under the Murphy Administration, New Jersey has become a national leader in online casino games and sports wagering, and with that growth comes a responsibility to ensure that individuals at risk for compulsive gambling have access to the resources they need to get help.

“It is no coincidence that our announcement comes just a week ahead of one of the biggest days in sports wagering, serving as a reminder of how devastating a gambling addiction can be. This new initiative will allow the Division of Gaming Enforcement to work with the gaming industry to identify problematic patterns in player wagering behavior and intervene before they escalate.”

DGE director David Rebuck added: “We are using data to identify at-risk players, alert them to their suspected disordered gambling, and inform them about available responsible gambling features in online platforms and corrective actions they can take. This new approach will enable dedicated responsible gaming experts employed by the platforms and us to see the early warning signs and reach at-risk patrons before they find themselves in a financial catastrophe.”

Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey executive director Felicia Grondin commented: “The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey is encouraged by the DGE’s efforts to identify online betting behavior in an effort to assist at risk gamblers. Given the increasing popularity of online gambling, initiatives such as this are more important than ever.

“This effort, in conjunction with our virtual and in-person problem gambling trainings for industry employees, makes for a more thorough approach to identify and assist those who may be suffering.”

New Jersey’s 2022 gaming revenue reaches all-time high

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported on the state’s gaming revenue in 2022 was $5.2bn, up 10 per cent compared to 2021’s total of $4.74bn. The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $2.79bn, up 9 per cent. The online gaming win was $166bn, up 21.6 per cent. Sports wagering gross revenue for the year was $763m, down 6.5 per cent from $815.8m in 2021.