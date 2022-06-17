New Jersey gambling revenue up 15 per cent year-on-year in May

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and online operations have reported revenue of $430.6m in May.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced the state’s gaming revenue for May. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $430.6m, up 15 per cent compared to May 2021.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $233m, up 9.3 per cent compared to $213.1m in May 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $1.08bn, up 20.7 per cent compared to $895.9m at the same point last year.

Borgata led the market with $63.3m, up over 30 per cent from a year earlier. Hard Rock was next at $41.5m, up nearly 19 per cent; Ocean was third at $25.3m, up nearly 3 per cent and Tropicana was fourth at $21.6m, up 8.5 per cent.

Harrah’s won $21.2m, down 1.6 per cent; Caesars $20.2m, down 9.5 per cent; Resorts $14.1m, down 8 per cent; Golden Nugget $12.7m, down 3 per cent; and Bally’s $12.6m, up 2.6 per cent.

Internet gaming win reported by casinos and their partners was $136m, up 25.7 per cent. For the year-to-date, the total stands at $681.4m, up 29.3 per cent from $527.2m in the prior-year period.

Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks, and their partners was $61.6m for May 2022, up 16.4 per cent from $52.9m in May 2021. The sports betting handle was $766.4m. Sports wagering gross revenue for the year to date was $269.4m, down 9.3 per cent.

Total gaming revenue for the year to date is $2.03bn, up 18.1 per cent increase from $1.72bn at the same point last year.

