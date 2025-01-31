Mississippi online sports betting proposal advances

The proposal would allow a casino to partner with two sports betting platforms.

US.- The Mississippi Legislature is to consider proposed legislation to legalise online sports betting in the state after the bill passed the committee state. The proposal was reworked by Rep. Casey Eure after failing to pass last year.

The new draft of the Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act would allow casinos to partner with sports betting platforms. A 12 per cent tax on sports wagers would go to all Mississippi counties via the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund. Players would have to be aged over 21. Platforms would go live on December 8, 2025.

Eure said: “I would like to start by saying I’m committed to the bricks-and-mortar casinos and this bill mandates that all sports betting is tethered to bricks-and-mortar casinos.”

Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $57.8m in November

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has released its sports betting gaming results for November. The betting handle reached $57.8m, up 18 per cent from October ($48.6m).

The Coastal Region saw the highest handle of $38.9m: $20.7m from football, $11.9m from baseball and $7m from basketball. Players in the Central Region bet $13.1m, with parlay cards generating $5.3m, football $3.8m and basketball $3.5m. In the Northern Region, players bet $5.8m. Parlay cards led there too at $2.3m, while football generated $2.1m and basketball $1.1m.