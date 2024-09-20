Mindway AI to use AWS cloud infrastructure for safer gambling produccts

It will use cloud infrastructure and security capabilities for its GameScanner and Gamalyze products.

UK.- Mindway AI has announced that it has entered a deal to use Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) global cloud infrastructure and security capabilities to improve its GameScanner and Gamalyze products. The tools are designed to help monitor and detect problem gambling behaviour.

Mindway AI will have access to AWS’s technological resources, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, which the company aims to use to scale its solutions and reach new markets. GameScanner and Gamalyze have received AWS security validation.

Mindway AI CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard said: “This collaboration will not only strengthen our technological capabilities but also expand our global footprint, enabling us to make a greater impact in promoting responsible gambling on a true global scale.”

Mindway is working with several igaming operators and providers, including Finnplay and Evoke Plc. The collaboration with Finnplay allows operators using the igaming platform to monitor player behaviour in real time, allowing action to be taken when risky gaming is detected.