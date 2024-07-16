Atlaslive partners with NextOnPro

The partnership comes at a time of rapid growth and transformation within the igaming sector.

Through this partnership, the company aims to enhance payment solutions for igaming operators.

Press release.- Atlaslive has announced a strategic partnership with NextOnPro, a modern payment provider with a variety of crypto-fiat payment methods. The partnership between Atlaslive and NextOnPro aims to streamline and optimize payment processes for igaming operators worldwide.

By leveraging Atlaslive’s extensive expertise in software development tailored for the igaming industry and integrating it with NextOnPro’s cutting-edge payment technologies, the collaboration promises to enhance efficiency, security, and user experience across various payment channels.

Lidiia Vakulenko, COO at Atlaslive, said: “With the rapid evolution of the igaming industry, ensuring seamless, secure, and efficient payment solutions is crucial.

“Our partnership with NextOnPro enables us to offer our partners unparalleled payment capabilities that meet the highest standards of reliability and compliance.”

NextOnPro brings to the table advanced payment solutions designed to meet the complex needs of the igaming sector.

Maxim Glibin, CTO of NextOnPro, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Atlaslive to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions that cater specifically to the unique demands of the igaming industry.

“Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in payment technology, empowering igaming operators to offer seamless and secure payment experiences to their customers globally.”

The partnership between Atlaslive and NextOnPro comes at a time of rapid growth and transformation within the igaming sector. By combining their respective strengths, both companies are poised to drive innovation and set new standards in payment solutions for igaming operators worldwide.