Massachusetts State Lottery launches Boston Celtics title run game

The Lottery has launched the Celtics Banner 18 instant ticket game.

US.- The Massachusetts State Lottery has commemorated the Boston Celtics’ latest title run with the launch of the Celtics Banner 18 instant ticket game, a $10 ticket that is on sale at retailers across the state. The ticket offers scratch-and-win cash prizes and second chance prizes totaling over $48m, including up to six instant grand prizes of $1m.

The game’s Second Chance Drawings give players the chance to enter non-winning tickets for Celtics experiential and merchandise prizes, including the opportunity to participate in the Banner 18 Challenge in which one lucky winner is guaranteed to win $1m.

In each of the five Second Chance Drawings, one participant will be selected. Five winners will attend a Celtics home game and participate in the Banner 18 Challenge at halftime. The challenge will determine the winner of a $1m prize. The other four participants will each receive a $10,000 prize. Second chance prizes include Celtics suite and experiences, game tickets, custom jerseys, and Celtics prize packs.

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, said: “Our Lottery customers are passionate sports fans and super proud of our teams. By partnering with the Celtics on this exciting instant ticket, we are a state of winning for players both on and off the court!”

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, added: “We are excited to team up with the Celtics to offer their enthusiastic fans chances to win exclusive experiences at home games, custom team merchandise and up to $1m in instant and second chance prizes.”

Massachusetts launches seal for licenced operators

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has launched a seal of approval, which licenced operators will be required to show on digital platforms beginning this month. The MGC said the seal is intended to be a signal to those who choose to gamble that they are accessing a platform licenced in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The seal will show that the sites meet the regulations governing sports wagering in Massachusetts.