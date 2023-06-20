Lincoln casino to be first in Nebraska with legal sports betting

Bettors will be able to place sports wagers at 10 kiosks or the sportsbook window.

Warhorse Casino Lincoln will begin to offer sports betting on Thursday.

US.- Warhorse Casino Lincoln has announced that its new sportsbook will open for business on Thursday, making it the first facility to take sports bets in the state of Nebraska. The casino will offer betting on a variety of sports and events.

Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC., said: “We’re thrilled to be the first casino in the state to offer sports betting.”

He added: “Nebraskans have been asking for the opportunity to wager on sports since the ballot initiatives were passed in 2020.” According to state law, bettors must place wagers on-site.

The temporary casino, which opened its doors in September 2022, will offer customers the possibility to place wagers at the sports book window or any of the 10 kiosks placed throughout the facility. Customers can also build out their wages through the WarHorse app to make placing the wager at the casino faster.

Warhorse is partnering with Kambi Group to provide the sportsbook and has hired Jason Johnston, who had been the sports book manager at BetMGM, to manage its sports betting operation.

State regulations do not allow any betting on in-state college home games. WarHorse Casino is currently Nebraska’s only casino offering legal sports betting. A permanent Warhorse Casino Lincoln is expected to open in September 2023.

Nebraskans voted for an expansion of gaming in November 2020. All six licensed horse tracks, located in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

Last January, the regulator’s framework of rules was approved by the Attorney General’s office and moved forward to the governor’s office for review. The regulations require all sports gambling to be done in person on the grounds of a racetrack casino. The rules prohibit betting on games that are played within the state.

