Kindred and Philadelphia Eagles extend partnership to 2025

Unibet will serve as the Eagles’ official casino, online casino games, and sportsbook partner.

US.- Kindred and the Philadelphia Eagles have extended their partnership until the end of the 2024/25 season. As part of the deal, Unibet will serve as the NFL team’s official casino, online casino games, and sportsbook partner.

As part of the new three-year extension, Unibet will host a “Unibet Landing” location at Lincoln Financial Field offering fan engagement activities. Unibet and the Eagles will offer branded mobile casino games, such as Eagles slot games and Eagles blackjack games.

Manuel Stan, SVP North America of Kindred Group, said: “Our partnership with the Eagles has been a key pillar in Unibet’s strategy in Pennsylvania since the entry in the market and will continue to be an essential piece going forward. We are very pleased to continue the collaboration and continue to develop innovative and engaging projects both at the stadium as well as digitally.”

Brian Napoli, vice president of corporate partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles, added: “We look forward to extending our fully-integrated partnership with Unibet for another three years. Our growth in this emerging online space has enabled us to connect with Eagles fans in new and interactive ways thanks to Unibet’s forward-thinking approach to the industry.

“Through our continued partnership, we are excited to offer Eagles fans even more engagement opportunities, starting with the new Unibet Landing at Lincoln Financial Field this season.”

In June, Kindred obtained a licence from the Dutch gambling regulator de Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) to offer online gambling and betting and launched its Unibet brand in the Netherlands. After obtaining the licence, Unibet sealed a sponsorship arrangement with AFC Ajax. The multi-year deal sees Unibet become an official partner of Ajax for a range of joint marketing and promotional initiatives.

Kindred revenue down 34% in Q2

Kindred Group reported revenue of £238.7m for the second quarter of 2022, a 34 per cent drop from the same period last year. The group continues to be impacted by the loss of Dutch revenues. Excluding the Netherlands, gross revenue declined by 13 per cent.

Underlying EBITDA fell 78 per cent to £25.3m, with profit before tax and profit after tax of £7m and £5.8m respectively. The number of active customers was down by 30 per cent from 1,907,276 to 1,336,706.