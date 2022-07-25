Kindred revenue down 34% in Q2

Kindred Group posted total revenue of £238.7m (US$285.4m) for the second quarter of the year.

Kindred Group has shared its financial results for the second quarter of the year and reported revenue was down 34 per cent year on year.

UK.- Kindred Group has reported total revenue of £238.7m (US$285.4m) for the second quarter of 2022, a 34 per cent drop from the same period last year.

Gross profit revenue for the second quarter of 2022 fell 36 per cent year-on-year to £233.5m as the group continued to be impacted by the loss of Dutch revenues. Excluding the Netherlands, gross winnings revenue declined by 13 per cent.

Underlying EBITDA fell 78 per cent to £25.3m, with profit before tax and profit after tax of £7m and £5.8m respectively. The company also reported the number of active customers decreased by 30 per cent from 1,907,276 to 1,336,706 year on year.

Kindred also shared its financial results for the first half of the year and posted total revenue of £485.4m, and an underlying EBITDA of £49.8m. Gross winnings revenue was down 34 per cent to £475.9m, declining by 10 per cent when excluding the Netherlands.

Henrik Tjärnström, Kindred Group CEO, said: “After a period of short-term headwinds, I look to the future with confidence as we see good progress with the Group’s key strategic priorities.

“We have received our long-awaited Dutch licence, our Kindred Sportsbook Platform (KSP) remains firmly on track, and Relax Gaming continues to show strong numbers. We are also nearing the end of a period of very tough Covid-19 comparatives, which have been giving a skewed view of our performance.”

He also referred to the company’s performance in the Nordic region and said it has remained stable, “despite tough comparatives,” and added: “I am particularly pleased to see the Swedish market growing gross winnings revenue in local currency by 9 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, despite similar affordability checks to the UK.

“This remains in line with our long-term strategy to grow our profits sustainably. In Western Europe we still see some markets experiencing headwinds, while other markets such as Belgium are performing in line with last year which is encouraging given that the second quarter of 2021 was so strong.”

As regards the development of Kindred’s proprietary sportsbook, Tjärnström said it continues at pace and according to plan. He also pointed out the company is recruiting spearhead competence to its tech and product teams and stated: “Once operational, our KSP will give us unique and important flexibility to tailor our offering towards our customers across the world, providing them with an unforgettable experience and providing Kindred with a highly scalable platform while reducing our cost base.”