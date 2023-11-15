Karl Waitner named CEO of Isleta Resort & Casino

Waitner will oversee operations at four venues.

US.- The Pueblo of Isleta tribal government has named Karl Waitner as CEO of Isleta Resort & Casino. In his new role, Waitner will oversee the day-to-day operations of Isleta Resort & Casino as well as Palace West Casino, The Lakes & RV Park and Isleta Golf Course. He will also work with the Pueblo of Isleta Governor’s Office and Tribal Council on economic development initiatives to support the long-term growth and stability of Pueblo of Isleta Enterprises.

With nearly 25 years of casino operation and hospitality experience, Waitner served at Rush Street Gaming as VP of hospitality in Portsmouth, Virginia, and VP of operations in Schenectady, New York.

Ron Olguin, vice president of Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Council, said: “The tribal leadership of Isleta Pueblo are happy and proud to welcome Karl to our resort/casino team and family. We are proud to have selected Karl as our new CEO because of the fact he has a ‘tribe first’ mentality. His extensive knowledge in the gaming and business world creates an exciting look forward. The positive impact he is going to bring to Isleta will lead the tribe to the next level of a true gaming resort and entertainment venu.”

Karl Waitner commented: “As a descendant of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Northern Michigan, to say I am proud to be a part of this great tribal nation and resort is an understatement. The trust, respect, and confidence, that Governor Zuni, President Lente, and the entire tribal administration have shared with me has not been misplaced. I will strive each day to enhance our current operations and diversify through economic development for this Pueblo. It is my honor to lead the talented team at Isleta Resort & Casino.”

BetMGM opens sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico

BetMGM has announced the opening of a new retail sportsbook at Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It’s BetMGM’s first sportsbook in the state. The BetMGM Sportsbook is 4,900 square feet and features 35 television screens, two VIP sections, five betting windows and four betting kiosks.

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive officer at BetMGM, said: “It’s a privilege to enter New Mexico and collaborate with Isleta Resort & Casino. We’re confident sports fans will enjoy the world-class gameday experience that only BetMGM provides.”