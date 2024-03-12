Join Endorphina at this year’s enticing Enada Primavera

Enada Primavera is a major iGaming event.

Press release.- This year, the anticipated Enada Primavera will host many iGaming suppliers, including Endorphina. The event has already begun, taking place at the deluxe Rimini Exhibition Centre on March 12th and will last until March 14th. Endorphina held up its promise regarding booth 044 – the stand embodies luxury perfectly.

Last month, the company revealed that the inspiration behind its luxurious stand lies behind its very successful Chance Machine slot series. Considering that the main symbols in the series include crowns, jewels, and glistening gems, Endorphina’s stand will certainly stand out to most attendees.

Enada Primavera is a major iGaming event with the sole purpose of enhancing all the novelties and excellence in the entertainment field with no cash winnings for all ages. As a high-scale event, Enada Primavera presents wonderful networking and learning opportunities for all iGaming companies worldwide.