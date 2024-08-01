Jersey Gambling Commission still committed to delivering on problem gambling treatment

The regulator laments the delays but says it still hopes to establish a programme.

Channel Islands.- The Jersey Gambling Commission still hopes to create and deliver specialist problem gambling treatment on the island. Advocate Cyril Whelan, who is the chair of the commission, said the regulator hoped the initiative would be its “lasting legacy”.

The commission currently provides financial assistance to people who seek treatment in the UK. According to the regulator’s latest report, two people received support for travel and accommodation costs last year. However, the regulator aims to ensure a local service.

He said: “It has been and remains, my earnest hope, that one of the lasting legacies of this organisation will be the delivery of a specialist problem gambling treatment in the Island. This has been for many years the core concern of the commission and, while progress is constantly being made, obstacles seem to appear with dull regularity.”

The regulator’s plans were delayed after a nearly complete contract with an overseas treatment specialist fell through. But Whelan says the commission is continuing to work to find a provider.

Whelan said: “This was a cruel blow after expending a significant amount of time and money getting to what looked like the finish line, only to have the prize snatched away at the last moment. However, our resolve remains undaunted.”

He added: “I have said for many years that such a service should be provided by government as addictions across the piece are public health issues and I am pleased to say that notwithstanding changes in administration, the commitment of government and the adult mental-health service in particular remains solid.”

The report noted that number of betting shops in Jersey fell from 22 to 19 in 2023 amid the continued growth in online gambling.

Last month, The Bailiwick of Guernsey’s Office Of The Data Protection Authority (ODPA) said it had detected “dark patterns” in apps and sites belonging to the islands’ gambling sector. It made the conclusion following a “privacy sweep” earlier this year.

The ODPA examined the apps and sites of 19 gambling companies operating under gambling licences from the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. Conducted with authorities from around the world, the sweep found that every website raised flags for transparency issues and showed at least one indicator of deceptive design patterns.