Jackpot Digital installs casino machines at Odawa Casino in Michigan

US.- Jackpot Digital has announced that it has completed the installation of two Jackpot Blitz casino machines at Odawa Casino, in Petoskey, Michigan. Odawa Casino, in Northern Michigan, opened in 2007 and is owned and operated by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Jackpot CEO, Jake Kalpakian, said: “We are excited to have our next-generation Jackpot Blitz installed at Odawa Casino. We continue to execute our plan to fulfil our order book. Our stakeholders can expect to see more installations and orders as we move throughout 2024 and beyond.”

Michigan tribal casinos contributions fell in 2023

Tribal casinos contributed $30.3m to local governments in Michigan last year, a decrease of $420,000 from 2022. Under regulations, tribal casinos in Michigan are mandated to allocate 2 per cent of their net win to local government bodies or revenue-sharing boards. Net win is calculated as the amount wagered minus winnings paid out to players.