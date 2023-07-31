Intralot extends contract with Wyoming Lottery until 2034

Intralot will continue to provide its services to support the Wyoming Lottery Corporation.

US.- Intralot has announced that its US subsidiary has signed an extension of its contract with the Wyoming Lottery Corporation for an additional five-year term until 2034. Intralot will continue to provide its lottery operating system and services until August 25, 2034.

Nikos Nikolakopoulos, CEO of Intralot’s US subsidiary, said: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Wyoming Lottery and continue supporting its mission to provide entertaining and responsible gaming experiences to the people of the State. This contract extension showcases our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional services. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Wyoming Lottery to achieve new heights of success.”

Jon Clontz, CEO of Wyoming Lottery Corporation, added: “A lottery jurisdiction’s partnership with a gaming organization is extremely important. The relationship must be based on proven trust, transparency, and mutual respect. We have that trust with Intralot and we enjoy a very successful track record of achievement in part due to their deep knowledge and dedication.”

Wyoming’s June sports betting numbers see yearly rise

The Wyoming Gaming Commission has reported that Wyoming’s online sports betting handle reached $9.48m in June. That’s a 25.82 per cent drop compared to May ($12.78m) but a 29.51 per cent increase from June 2022’s $7.32m.

The state generated $775,389 in gross gaming revenue, up 15.17 per cent from June 2022’s $673,269 but down 40.67 per cent from May’s $1.31m. It is also significantly less than April’s $1.26m and March’s $1.84m.