International Hockey Federation signs with BetCity.nl as first betting partner

The deal covers the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup and FIH Hockey Pro League in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands.- Dutch betting operator BetCity.nl has been named as the first official betting partner of the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The operator has secured a deal covering this year’s FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup, which will be held in the Netherlands in July.

The deal also covers FIH Hockey Pro League seasons in the Netherlands until June 2025. BetCity.nl branding will be visible at the FIH Hockey Pro League matches played in Nijmegen at the end of this month.

The two parties were hooked up by Sportradar, who is the FIH’s official betting and gaming data rights partner. FIH signed an agreement with Spotradar last year up until 2030.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “We’ve been looking at engaging with the betting industry for some time now, but it was essential for us to do so in a completely trustful environment. Thanks to our collaboration with Sportradar, we’ve found in BetCity.nl the ideal partner to open the doors of the betting market to hockey.

“This first-of-a-kind move for us will hopefully generate further similar opportunities in this area in the future.”

BetCity.nl CEO Melvin Bostelaar said: “The Netherlands have been among the world’s top teams in hockey for years. As a 100 per cent Dutch company, we are proud to be affiliated with the FIH and therefore being visible at matches in the Pro League and the Women’s Hockey World Cup of our national team.”

BetCity.nl was one of the initial 10 operators to launch on the Netherlands’ new regulated online gambling market, which went live in October last year.