Gambling and betting in Ecuador: PIN-UP Partners’ GEO review for igaming affiliates

Press release.- In this article, PIN-UP Partners dives into its GEO review for igaming affiliates. It details gambling and betting in Ecuador, from basic country details, gambling and betting, and the best-converting traffic sources to what works when creating ads that convert.

Low competition. Cheap traffic. Huge interest in gambling and betting. Sounds like an affiliate’s dream, right? Well, it’s real, and we’re talking about Ecuador. And it just so happens to be the latest GEO at PIN-UP Partners where they have officially started accepting traffic from—already with some pretty exciting results.

Sure, Ecuador isn’t the first place that comes to mind for igaming affiliates. But that’s exactly what makes it so interesting. Untapped market. And sometimes the biggest profit comes from places no one’s paying attention to.

Basic information: Ecuador at a glance

Ecuador may not be the biggest market in Latin America, but it’s a TIER-3 country with huge potential for igaming affiliates: a stable economy, an active internet audience, and high mobile penetration. In other words, it’s a market that might not be on everyone’s radar just yet, but those who know how to spot an opportunity could find themselves ahead of the game.

With 18.9 million people, Ecuador has a young and digitally engaged population. The average age is just 28.8 years, and a solid 64 per cent of the country is of working age (18–64 years old). For affiliates, this is a major plus, as younger audiences are naturally more inclined toward online entertainment and gambling.

One of Ecuador’s standout features is its currency stability. Unlike many other Latin American countries, Ecuador has been using the U.S. dollar since 2000, which eliminates exchange rate fluctuations and makes financial transactions far more predictable.

Salaries vary depending on the industry and region, but as of 2024:

The average monthly salary: $520

The minimum wage: $460

In big cities and certain industries, earnings can range anywhere from $500 to $1,200 or more.

But it’s not just locals making up the economy. Ecuador has become a go-to destination for wealthy retirees from the U.S. and Europe, drawn by its warm climate, ocean views, and affordable cost of living. Many of them settle in well-off areas, where they spend their days enjoying good food, sunshine, and the occasional online bet or casino game.

When it comes to payment preferences, Ecuador is a mobile-first country. Around 67 per cent of transactions happen via mobile payments, while credit cards account for 25 per cent. E-wallets, prepaid cards, and bank transfers make up only a small fraction, meaning mobile-optimised campaigns aren’t just important—they’re essential.

And with 83.6 per cent of the population online (that’s 15.29 million people) in 2024, internet penetration is only continuing to grow. Most people access the web via their smartphones (77.8 per cent of all mobile users use Android devices, while only 22.2 per cent have iOS and other devices), making mobile-friendly offers a must. It’s worth noting that mobile internet speed in Ecuador averages around 21.54 Mbps, while fixed connections hit about 77.65 Mbps.

Social media is where the action is. Ecuadorians are deeply engaged across multiple platforms, with TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube leading the way.

TikTok: 12.66m users

Facebook: 12.5m

YouTube: 11.7 m

WhatsApp: 8.9 m

Instagram: 6.5 m

These platforms are the go-to traffic sources for anyone looking to promote igaming or betting offers.

From a localisation perspective, Spanish is the obvious key to success—98.6 per cent of the total population are speaking this language. While younger Ecuadorians are increasingly familiar with English, ads and landing pages should always be adapted to Spanish to maximise reach and engagement.

Another factor to keep in mind is cultural sensitivity. Ecuador is a deeply Catholic country, with around 80 per cent of the population identifying as Catholic. While gambling itself isn’t taboo, overly provocative advertising might not resonate well with the audience. Keeping creatives engaging but culturally respectful will ensure your campaigns connect with the right people.

Gambling in Ecuador

When it comes to gambling in Ecuador, things have taken some unexpected turns over the years. Back in 2011, the government imposed a nationwide ban on land-based casinos and gaming halls, shutting down all physical gambling establishments. But just because casinos disappeared from the streets doesn’t mean Ecuadorians lost their taste for the game. Spoiler alert: the opposite happened.

As technology evolved and internet penetration grew, online casinos quickly stepped in to fill the gap. With no alternatives available, more and more Ecuadorians turned to digital platforms for entertainment, fueling the rise of the online gambling market.

Fast forward to October 2024, and things took an even more interesting turn. Ecuador’s president, Daniel Noboa, lifted the ban on gambling (and sports betting) ads across media platforms in the country. This move signalled a major shift toward legalisation and regulation, acknowledging the growing public interest in gambling, which you can see in the picture below.

And in terms of gambling preferences, if there’s one thing that stands out, it’s that slots and crash games are leading the pack. Ecuadorian players love fast-paced, high-reward games that keep the adrenaline pumping. On popular online gambling platforms (visited by Ecuadorians), the following slots are among the top picks (sorted by theme not by popularity):

As for the most-played slots on PIN-UP Partners’ product, here are TOP 5 games worth attention:

Sweet Bonanza Aviator Balloon Super 7s Hot to burn

So, while Ecuador once had strict gambling restrictions, the tide is turning. With recent legal changes paving the way for industry growth, online casinos are becoming more popular than ever. And with Ecuadorians’ growing interest in digital gaming, this market is one to watch.

Betting in Ecuador

Talking about sports betting in Ecuador, football is definitely king. This sports discipline is deeply ingrained in the country’s culture (almost like for Brazilians), and betting on football matches is by far the most popular choice among Ecuadorians. The national team regularly competes in international tournaments (World Cup and Copa América), fueling excitement and, of course, a surge in bets on their games.

Locally, three clubs dominate the football scene:

Barcelona SC (Guayaquil)

Emelec

LDU Quito

As for player favourites, names like Enner Valencia, Pervis Estupiñán, and Moisés Caicedo are practically national treasures, with fans eagerly placing bets on their performances. So, if you’re running betting traffic through sports events, don’t forget to highlight these teams and star players in your creatives—they’ll definitely strike a chord with the local audience.

While football takes centre stage, Ecuadorians also love a good wager on basketball, tennis, volleyball, and even rugby. Here are some key teams worth mentioning in your campaigns:

Barcelona Sporting Club (Basketball)

Leones de Riobamba (Basketball)

Guerreros de Santo Domingo (Basketball)

Piratas de Los Lagos (Basketball)

Emelec (Baseball)

San Francisco University of Quito (Men’s Volleyball)

UVIV Guayaquil Club (Women’s Volleyball)

Cerberos Rugby Club (Rugby)

If you’re targeting the Ecuadorian betting market, keeping these teams and sports in mind can help boost engagement and conversions. The passion for sports runs deep in Ecuador, and tapping into that enthusiasm with the right creatives can make all the difference.

Traffic sources for Ecuador that convert best

Right now, it’s worth noting that most traffic sources for Ecuador are converting extremely well. And it’s not surprising—this is a new GEO for igaming affiliates. Still, there are a few sources that stand out with truly impressive results.

The highest conversion rate for new registrations comes from ASO and FB + iOS apps, hitting 86 per cent and 68 per cent respectively. These numbers highlight a clear trend—mobile traffic dominates the market.

But getting users to sign up is only half the battle. When it comes to conversion to deposit, branded SEO takes the lead with 24 per cent. More and more Ecuadorians are actively searching for well-known brands, meaning they’re already in the mindset to deposit once they land on a trusted platform.

What’s more, branded search traffic in Ecuador is expected to surge even more in the next six months. That means there’s still time to establish yourself in this space before the competition really heats up.

If you want to get the most out of Ecuadorian traffic, focusing on these channels is the way to go.

5 things to consider when creating ads & landing pages (and not losing your budget)

Before you’re going to create your creatives/landing pages and take advantage from this GEO, you need to know what works for this audience. Latin American audiences don’t respond the same way as other regions, and if you just copy-paste your usual ad strategy, you might end up wasting your budget on clicks that don’t convert—you probably won’t want this end effect. So, what actually works for Ecuadorian users? Let’s break it down.

1. First impressions matter

First off, visuals matter. A lot. Bright colours, bold contrasts, and clean yet eye-catching designs perform best. In Ecuador, people love energetic and dynamic imagery, but that doesn’t mean you should go overboard.

Overly complicated designs, too much text, or cluttered graphics can confuse rather than convert. The golden rule is to keep it simple, clear, and visually striking—the easier it is to process, the better the conversion rate.

2. Speak their language (literally)

Then there’s language aka localisation. Yes, Ecuadorians speak Spanish, but not the same Spanish as in Spain or Mexico. Local slang and phrasing matter and a one-size-fits-all translation can feel awkward or off. For example, if you’re promoting a welcome bonus, the generic phrase “Bono de bienvenida” works across Spanish-speaking markets, but Ecuadorian players are more familiar with “Bono de registro” or “Bono de primer depósito” when referring to sign-up offers. When talking about winning money, avoid translations like “gana dinero”, which feel too formal; instead, Ecuadorian players respond better to “gana billete” or “multiplica tu apuesta” (multiply your bet).

A poorly localised ad can make your campaign look out of place, and that’s a conversion killer. The fix? Work with native speakers to ensure your messaging feels natural and relatable. If you’re running campaigns with PIN-UP Partners, you already have an advantage, as we offer localised promos in Ecuadorian Spanish.

3. Ecuadorians LOVE bonuses

Welcome bonuses, free spins, cashback, and seasonal promotions. These are powerful triggers. And it’s highly recommended to use them in your creatives/landings. But don’t overdo it.

It might be tempting to make your offers sound bigger than they actually are, but overpromising or using misleading claims is a short-term win with long-term consequences. Sure, you might get a spike in clicks, but if players feel like they’ve been tricked, they won’t stick around—and worse, they’ll lose trust in your brand. And in this market, trust is everything.

So, keep your bonuses exciting, clear, and most importantly, honest. When players know exactly what they’re getting, they’re way more likely to convert—and come back for more.

4. Local payment methods = higher conversions

Payment methods are another key factor. Ecuadorians rely heavily on bank cards, but local payment options are also widely used. If users see familiar payment logos (Banco Pichincha—largest bank in Ecuador, Banco Guayaquil, Produbanco) in your creatives, they’re more likely to feel comfortable making a deposit.

Additionally, P2P payment systems like PayPhone and PayClub are becoming increasingly popular, along with prepaid solutions such as PagoEfectivo. It’s a small detail, but one that can significantly impact conversions.

5. Timing is everything—tap into seasonal trends

And of course, seasonal trends and cultural events play a huge role. Ecuadorians are massive football fans, and major tournaments like the World Cup, Copa Libertadores, or Copa Sudamericana drive huge engagement. Local competitions, such as the Ecuadorian Serie A (LigaPro) and matches featuring the Ecuadorian national team in World Cup qualifiers, Copa América, also generate significant interest. Running promos tied to these events can give your traffic a serious boost.

The same goes for national holidays—Carnival (February or March), Independence Day (August 10th), Christmas/New Year’s (December 25th and December 31st, respectively)—if your creatives align with these moments, they’ll feel more relevant and appealing.

At the end of the day, the fundamentals in creative ads and landing pages for Ecuadorians are standard—people love seeing exciting game mechanics, massive wins, and the thrill that comes with them. Use these aspects in your ads, boost your profit, and see that this GEO isn’t just another market—it’s an opportunity to hit the jackpot.

Why is Ecuador a great tier-3 GEO for igaming affiliates to drive traffic in 2025?

Okay, let’s get straight to the point: low competition and cheap traffic. That’s it. That’s the answer. Ecuador is STILL a fresh and relatively untapped market for igaming affiliates. Unlike saturated GEOs in LatAm where affiliates fight over traffic, Ecuador offers a clean playing field with fewer competitors. This means higher chances of ranking in search results, better conversion rates, and more room to experiment with campaigns without the usual bidding wars.

Less competition also means super affordable traffic. With lower ad costs, you can acquire players for a fraction of the price compared to saturated regions. That means higher ROI on CPA and RevShare deals and a chance to test new traffic sources without burning through your budget.

Ecuador: the next big opportunity for affiliates – are you in?

Let’s be real—Ecuador probably wasn’t at the top of your GEO list before. But now that you’ve seen the potential, you know why it should be. We’re talking about low competition, cheap traffic, and a growing audience that’s hungry for online gambling and sports betting. With strong mobile penetration, a dollarized economy, and a rapidly expanding interest in igaming, Ecuador is shaping up to be a serious moneymaker for those who move fast and join first.

So, here’s the big question: are you ready to test Ecuador and start profiting from this fresh market? If your answer is yes, PIN-UP Partners invites you to join today, start driving traffic to this high-potential GEO, and take advantage of everything Ecuador has to offer.