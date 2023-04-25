ICRG names Nicole Scott as director of tribal nations relations and communications

Nicole Scott will be responsible for relationships with tribal communities at the International Center for Responsible Gambling.

US.- The International Center for Responsible Gambling (ICRG) has appointed Nicole Scott as its new director of tribal nations relations and communications. Scott will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with tribal communities and organisations and overseeing all communications and outreach efforts.

Scott has experience in the gaming industry and is described as having a strong commitment to responsible gambling practices. Previously, she served as a consultant to tribal governments and casinos.

Art Paikowsky, president of ICRG, said: “We are excited to welcome Nicole to our team. Her extensive experience in tribal relations and communications makes her a perfect fit for our organization. We are confident that she will be an asset in advancing our mission of funding research to mitigate potential harms to players and promoting responsible gambling practices.”

Scott commented: “The organization has a strong commitment to responsible gambling practices. I look forward to working with tribal communities and organizations to promote these practices.”

The geolocation data firm GeoComply announced its plan to fund a research project for the International Centre for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) on the long-term effectiveness of voluntary self-exclusion. The two-year project will aim to identify the most effective forms of self-exclusion and the criteria for self-excluded people to return to gaming.

The project will also examine if the term “self-exclusion” itself stigmatises people. The results will be released in October 2025.

New Jersey to appoint responsible gaming coordinator

New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin and Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) director David Rebuck have announced new initiatives to promote responsible gaming. A new responsible gaming coordinator will be appointed. There will also be new advertising standards for operators and easier access to self-exclusion for players.

Platkin made the announcement before regulators and industry representatives at the East Coast Gaming Congress held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The new measures will be added to the DGE’s Responsible Gaming Initiative, which was announced in February.