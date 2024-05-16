1xBet announces a global betting partnership with Volleyball World

1xBet would be advertised via floor stickers, LED boards and jersey branding at the beach events.

The deal is designed for five years covering various championships.

Press release.- 1xBet has signed a sponsorship agreement with Volleyball World, an organization dedicated to promoting volleyball worldwide.

The partnership is designed for 5 years and covers the following championships:

Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Nations League (Pools & Finals)

FIVB Men’s and Women’s Volleyball World Championship

FIVB Men’s and Women’s Club World Championship

Beach Pro Tour Elite 16

Beach Pro Tour Challenge

Beach Volleyball World Championships

According to the contract terms, 1xBet would be advertised via floor stickers, LED boards and jersey branding at the beach events in addition to on-screen stats graphics.

“This long-term agreement with Volleyball World is important to our global strategy to support sports. We share the organization’s desire to promote volleyball around the world and will do everything to support this idea. We are pleased to announce that the Volleyball Nations League will start on May 14, where 1xBet will be presented for the first time as an official partner of the organization,” said the 1xBet company representative.

Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor commented: “This partnership represents volleyball’s first-ever global betting sponsorship and is a response to the sport’s rising popularity. We are confident that 1xBet‘s global reach will assist us in connecting with new audiences, driving the commercial growth of volleyball

and further promoting the sport.”

Volleyball World is a new partnership between the FIVB and CVC Capital Partners aimed at driving growth, innovation, and investment in volleyball around the globe. Its goal is to create an integrated ecosystem connecting all volleyball stakeholders (fans, athletes, corporate partners) together through both digital and live events.