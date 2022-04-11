ICE London gets underway today

Focus Gaming News is present at one of the gaming industry’s most important events, back after a two-year hiatus.

UK.- The co-located three-day, three-event marathon of ICE London, ICE VOX and iGB Affiliate is underway, back in its usual physical form at London’s ExCeL Exhibition Centre after a two-year absence due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although some of the big gaming machine companies aren’t present, the event is still a massive return. Companies attending include 1xBet, BetConstruct, BMM Testlabs, Digitain, EGT Interactive, Endorphina, EveryMatrix, Gamanza, Genius Sports, Kambi, Mondo Gaming, Soft2Bet, Sportradar, TransAct, TVBET and WorldMatch.

There was a change in dates this year, with the event pushed back from its usual early February slot to April again because of Covid-19 disruption, which means warmer temperatures for guests in the UK capital.

The returning event received registrations from industry professionals based in 76 countries making it one of the most international gambling industry events in the world.

Speakers at this year’s ICE London include Jonathan Pettemerides of Rank Group; Ranjana Adhikari, partner at Induslaw; Itsik Akiva, COO at American iGaming Solutions; Alessandro Allara, SVP for global digital business at Lottomatica; Thomas Allen, MD at Morgan Stanley; Jose Miguel Almeida, Kaizen Gaming’s marketing manager for Portugal; Mikel Arana, director general of the Spanish regulator DGOJ and Leonardo Baptista, co-founder & CEO of Pay4Fun.

The ICE VOX conference began yesterday, with representatives of three key European regulators discussing the challenges of protecting players in an evolving market. René Jansen, chair of the Netherlands Kansspelautoriteit, Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, chair of France’s ANJ and Mikel Arana, of Spain’s DGOJ, stressed the importance of a symbiotic approach by both the operator and the regulator.

The conference continues today with a series of masterclasses on responsible gaming and customer journeys. Meanwhile, today 14 fledgling businesses will present their start-ups on the Pitch ICE stage (N7).

iGB Affiliate

At iGB Affiliate, 73 per cent of attendees describe themselves as C-level decision makers and one third are attending for the first time.

Off the show floor, the programme features sessions dedicated to the 2022 Fifa World Cup, geo/vertical market segmentation, SEO disasters, social media branding and design, App Store optimisation, casino live-streaming and a panel session dedicated to the development of the affiliate sector in the United States.

Clarion Gaming will be using the international platform provided by ICE London to launch details of its £100,000 prize pool stand-alone esports tournaments scheduled for September 2022 in Stockholm. The in-person Dota 2 tournaments have been tailored towards the betting community from the ground up.