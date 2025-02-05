Hawaii sports betting bills move forward

HB 1308 and SB 1569 have passed through two committees.

US.- Proposals to legalise online sports betting and daily fantasy contests in Hawaii have received committee approval in the House and the Senate.

Rep. Daniel Holt’s HB 1308 passed through the House Committee on Economic Development and Technology with unanimous support. The bill was recommended with amendments concerning privacy and data gathering. HB 1308 now moves to the House Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee approved the Senate version, SB 1569, by a vote of 5-0.

Hawaii is currently one of the few US states with no form of legal gambling. HB1308 and SB1569 would legalise sports betting and fantasy sports under the regulatory oversight of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The initiatives suggest a tax rate of 10 per cent on AGR and do not include provisions for retail sports betting.

There are other bills that aim to legalise sports betting and online gaming in Hawaii. SB1507 prposes the creation of the Hawaii Lottery and Gaming Corporation to oversee games of chance and skill, including poker, lotteries, and casino games. SB373 proposes a programme to regulate online fantasy sports contests. SB1572 proposes the legalisation of retail and online sports betting and the creation of a Hawaii State Sports Wagering Commission.

Last year, Senator Ronald D. Kouchi’s Senate Bill 3376 to legalise online poker and sports betting failed to get approval.