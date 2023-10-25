Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City to open The Arcade entertainment center

The gaming space will open on November 1.

US.- Harrah’s Atlantic City will open The Arcade space, a new entertainment experience for all ages, on November 1. The gaming space will offer 60 games including skeeball, air hockey and virtual reality games. Customers will use The Arcade’s cashless currency on re-loadable cards.

The 5,328-square-foot arcade features more than 60 games. It’s one of several new features at Harrah’s, including new rooms and suites, a casino floor renovation offering and new dining options.

Gregg Klein, senior vice president and general manager, Harrah’s Resort, said: “We are thrilled to open this vibrant, exciting entertainment space offering fun for all ages. We aim to create fun experiences and unforgettable memories for all our guests, so The Arcade is truly the perfect addition to the resort.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $521.5m in September

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for September. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $521.5m, up 7.5 per cent from September 2022 ($485m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $246.5m, down 2.1 per cent compared to September 2022 ($251.7m). The online gaming win was $163.8m, up 21.1 per cent year-on-year from $135.2m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $111.1m, a 13.4 per cent increase from $98m.