Greentube expands reach in Ontario with Mobinc deal

Press release.- Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has taken its content live with Mobinc in Ontario to further its reach in the province.

The dynamic provider’s flagship brand Conquestador entered the regulated Canadian province this year and is already proving popular with Ontarian casino fans.

The offering has now been enhanced, with local players able to pit their wits against a wide array of new slots by Greentube, including the Diamond Cash and Diamond Mystery series, titles featuring the popular Win Ways Mechanics, and the famous Book of Ra collection.

Games from Greentube are also now available to operators looking to enter the Ontario market with their own brand via Mobinc’s White Label Solution.

Jordan Wall, key account manager at Greentube, added: “Mobinc is a logical partner for Greentube in regulated markets like Ontario and we are excited about the opportunities the cooperation presents for both companies. Our content has been performing strongly in North American markets and with the region being a core focus for us, we are thrilled to further our reach through this partnership.”

Alex Bolton, casino manager at Mobinc, said: “Greentube’s games have always been popular in land-based jurisdictions, and we’re pleased to have reached an agreement to host them in Ontario. In licenced markets like Ontario, it is important to have not only the latest games but also acclaimed titles that have attracted followers for years. We now have both to offer our players and partners.”