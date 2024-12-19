Golden Matrix Group’s Expanse Studios applies for Ontario licence

Expanse Studios has started the filing process for a B2B licence.

Canada.- Golden Matrix Group’s Expanse Studios has filed for a B2B Gaming Licence registration in the Canadian province of Ontario. Expanse Studios develops online casino games, spanning social casino and crash games, traditional slots, and table games.

Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios, said: “Completing the filing process is a critical milestone in our journey to bring Expanse Studios to Ontario. This achievement underscores our commitment to operating in the biggest and most regulated markets and delivering world-class gaming content to players across the globe. We are optimistic about the opportunities Ontario presents and confident in our ability to contribute to this thriving iGaming ecosystem.”

Alon Segev, managing partner of Segev LLP, added: “Expanse Studios continues to set itself apart with its innovative approach to gaming and its dedication to regulatory excellence. We are proud to support them in this important step and look forward to seeing their positive impact in the Ontario market.”

Golden Matrix Group is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its B2B division develops and licences proprietary gaming platforms, while its B2C division, including Meridianbet, operates online sports betting and gaming sites.