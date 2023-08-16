German gambling regulator launches tender for gambling advert research

The GGL has opened a Europe-wide tender to find an academic institution to carry out the research.

Germany.- The new German federal gambling regulator, Gemeinsamen Glücksspielbehörde der Länder (GGL), has opened a tender to seek an academic institution to conduct research on gambling advertising. The tender is open to institutions throughout Europe.

The study, entitled “Gaming advertising on television and on the Internet in the area of conflict between channeling and addiction prevention” will be coordinated with Germany’s 16 federal states. It will form part of the GGL’s evaluation of the implementation of the country’s fourth interstate gambling treaty, which introduced the federal regulation of online gambling in July 2021.

The GGL said the study will explore the “influence of advertising, sponsorship and marketing rules on protecting vulnerable audiences”. The institution that wins the tender will have the task of evaluating the impact of advertising across platforms, including TV, social media and player incentives such as bonuses.

The research will take place in a context in which there is a lack of consensus about the application of Germany’s rules on gambling advertising. Gambling operators, media, football clubs and the regulator itself have different opinions on how an advertising code should be implemented. The tender will conclude on September 14. Tender documents are available at evergabe.de.

GGL player protection study

Last month, the GGL appointed the University of Bremen to carry out a study on player protection. The university, in Lower Saxony, will evaluate the effects of Germany’s “extensive player protection requirements” implemented under the Fourth Interstate Gambling Treaty.

The university will evaluate “both general technical requirements and game-specific requirements that affect the long-permissible online gambling as well as new permissible forms of gambling on the internet”. It will look at practicability and adaptations to changes in player behaviour.

