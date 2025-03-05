GeoComply appoints Kip Levin as new CEO

Levin has served in senior leadership roles at Flutter Entertainment including as president of FanDuel.

US.- Geolocation solutions provider GeoComply has announced the appointment of Kip Levin as its new chief executive officer. Levin has served in senior leadership roles at Flutter Entertainment including as CEO of the US business and president of FanDuel. Previously, he spent 12 years at Ticketmaster where he led the product and ecommerce teams and oversaw the company’s expansion into mobile and resale.

GeoComply co-founder Anna Sainsbury will move to the role of executive chairman, where she will focus on strategic vision and governance. Co-founder David Briggs will shift his focus to product and innovation.

Sainsbury said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kip Levin to GeoComply. His extensive experience and strategic vision are perfectly aligned with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. I am confident that under his leadership, GeoComply will continue to innovate and expand its global footprint, ensuring we remain at the forefront of geolocation security and fraud prevention. This transition enables me to dedicate more time to our long-term strategic direction, focusing on how we can better serve our partners.”

Briggs added: “With Kip joining us, I am eager to dedicate my full attention to driving innovation and developing groundbreaking solutions that directly address our customers’ challenges. This is an exciting time for GeoComply, and I am confident that our combined expertise will enable us to deliver even greater value to our clients, strengthening our partnerships.”

Levin commented: “I am incredibly excited to join GeoComply, a company with a strong reputation for innovation and a commitment to customer success. The opportunities in this space are immense, and I look forward to working with Anna, David, and the entire GeoComply team to build on the company’s success and drive further growth for our clients. My experience in scaling businesses and driving product innovation will be instrumental as we navigate the evolving landscape of geolocation technology, ensuring we provide our customers with the most reliable and effective solutions.”