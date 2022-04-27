GBGC: lawyers hit lottery jackpot

GBGC reported that Allwyn had been named by the UK Gambling Commission as the preferred applicant.

Press release.- Camelot has begun legal action against the UK Gambling Commission, following the announcement of the preferred bidder for the new National Lottery licence.

GBGC reported in March 2022 that Allwyn Entertainment had been named by the UK Gambling Commission as the preferred applicant for the fourth National Lottery licence when the current licence expires in 2024. Camelot has been the licence holder since 1994.

Camelot’s CEO responded to the decision by saying the Gambling Commission has ‘got this decision badly wrong’.

His statement continued:

“When we received the result, we were shocked by aspects of the decision.

Despite lengthy correspondence, the Commission has failed to provide a satisfactory response. We are therefore left with no choice but to ask the court to establish what happened.”

Sisal, another bidder, is reportedly considering joining Camelot’s challenge, whilst Richard Desmond’s Northern & Shell (owner of the Health Lottery) has launched separate proceedings.

GBGC: Allwyn named as the preferred lottery applicant

Camelot has been the licence holder since 1994. During the third licence period, it was criticised when profits rose faster than returns to good causes, although profits only amount to 1% of sales. Money for good causes equates to 23 per cent of sales.

