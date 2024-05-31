Gaming Innovation Group launches SweepX in the US

SweepX is a new social sweepstakes casino platform.

US.- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has announced the launch of SweepX, a social sweepstakes casino platform solution in the US. The firm has also announced a binding head of terms for a strategic partnership with land-based sweepstake operator Primero Games.

SweepX will combine dual-wallet, store management for redemptions, and prize rewards with GiG’s AI-assisted content management. Founded in 2009, Primero Games develops casino software and equipment for the gaming industry, with over 50,000 sweepstakes machines across the US. It owns Storm Games, a UK retail operator and content studio.

Andrew Cochrane, chief business officer at GiG Platform & Sportsbook said: “GiG is synonymous with innovation and our SweepX solution is the result of our tireless pursuit of excellence for product innovation across the online sweepstake market. As an extremely experienced turnkey solutions provider, the strength inherent in our technology and services has allowed us to develop what we consider to be the leading platform, data and AI-driven solutions available within social gaming, and will help power the growth of the market across the US within the next few years.”

Barry Rutherford, CEO at Primero, added: “GiG’s world-class platform will allow us to bring more content and an experience for our players that is second to none. Combining our unique player acquisition strategy and GiG’s innovative technology, we are positioned perfectly for the US market and for iGaming markets across the globe.”

In March, GiG and BetMakers signed an agreement to deliver racebook services on GiG’s sportsbook platform SportX. The firm delivers the services via an integration with BetMakers’ Embedded Racebook Solution.