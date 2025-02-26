Construction to begin on new Nevada casino in April

The new Cadence Crossing Casino will replace Jokers Wild in Henderson.

US.- Construction on Boyd Gaming’s new Cadence Crossing Casino in Southern Nevada is set to begin in April. A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be hosted on April 3 to celebrate the start of construction in Nevada.

The property will replace the company’s Jokers Wild Casino in Henderson. The venue will sit on a 15-acre site off Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road. It will feature a 10,000-square-foot casino, 450 slot machines and restaurants. The company expects to open the casino in mid-2026.

Keith Smith, president and chief executive officer of Boyd Gaming, said: “As our company marks our 50th year serving the Las Vegas Valley, we are excited to begin our latest investment in the Southern Nevada community. Cadence is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in the nation, and we look forward to providing our neighbors with a modern and compelling gaming entertainment experience when Cadence Crossing Casino opens its doors in mid-2026.”

Meanwhile, El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has celebrated the completion of its $20m property-wide expansion with a re-opening event. The renovation includes the addition of a new high-limit lounge, two new bars, a new restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop. The project expanded the casino’s footprint by 10,000 square feet while 4,000 square feet of the existing casino floor was renovated.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches record $1.46bn in December

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.46bn in gaming revenue in December. That’s an increase of 2 per cent year-on-year and takes the total for 2024 to a record $15.61bn, up 0.6 per cent from the $15.52bn reported in 2023.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $881.2m, down 2.6 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.2bn, a 1.5 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $90m in revenue, up 12 per cent year-on-year.