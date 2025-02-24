El Cortez Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas completes expansion

The venue has celebrated the completion of its $20m property-wide renovation.

US.- El Cortez Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas has celebrated the completion of its $20m property-wide expansion with a re-opening event. The property’s renovation includes the addition of a new high-limit lounge, two new bars, a new restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop. The project expanded the casino’s footprint by 10,000 square feet while 4,000 square feet of the existing casino floor was renovated.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley declared February 20, 2025 El Cortez Hotel & Casino Day. Guests included Michael Gaughan, owner of South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, Tito Tiberti, former President of J.A. Tiberti Construction and Nancy Houssels, co-founder and board chair emeritus of the Nevada Ballet Theater and former wife to J.K. Houssels, Jr., whose father, J.K. Houssels, Sr., built the El Cortez.

The expansion project led by McCarthy Building Companies, JIVE Architecture, YESCO, and Kenneth Ussenko Design was executed in coordination with IKE Gaming.