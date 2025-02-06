Teni Grigoryan, Galaxsys: “Latin America is a key region for us”

Galaxsys’ chief sales and partner management officer of Galaxsys shares how the company prepares for SBC Summit Rio and its plans for 2025.



Exclusive interview.- Teni Grigoryan, chief sales and partner management officer of Galaxsys, spoke to Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for SBC Summit Rio. She shared Galaxsys’ expectations for the expo, its portfolio expansion, the company’s goals, and partnership plans for this year.

What significance does SBC Summit Rio have for Galaxsys?

SBC Summit Rio is a key event for us, offering a great opportunity to strengthen partnerships and explore new prospects in the Latin American market. Overall, the region has already proven to be a strong market for Galaxsys, so we are looking forward to connecting with industry leaders and exploring new opportunities. SBC events have always been valuable for us, given they provide us with a list of all potential companies participating both with and without stands, which makes our planning easier and very efficient. We are happy to see the floor plan for the Rio event getting bigger this time, which is proof the previous expo has been a success not only for us but for other companies too.

Given that Fast & Crash Games are already popular in European and Latin American markets, are there plans to expand or launch new variations of this style of game specifically tailored for the Latin American audience?

Our roadmap for this year is quite ambitious, with a strong focus on expanding our portfolio. We recently introduced our first slot games at ICE Barcelona, which was an important milestone for us. While slots are a key priority, we are also continuously advancing our award-winning crash and fast games portfolio. Our slot games are already in the certification process for Brazil, and other markets, and soon enough we will make our presence even stronger and more confident in the market with existing partnerships and by getting more opportunities for new ones.

The approach has always been to create games that appeal to a broad audience while also considering regional preferences. Certain themes and mechanics naturally resonate more in specific markets, and we take that into account when developing new titles. Latin America is a key region for us, and we remain committed to delivering engaging and dynamic content that aligns with player interests.

I am also confident about another release we announced recently – Figoal to become a popular title in LatAm as the game is coming with a sports concept which is a hit in the region.

How do you aim to leverage the networking, partnerships, and collaboration opportunities within SBC’s Summit business network?

As mentioned, SBC events are always a great platform for industry connections, and we’ve already arranged meetings with our existing partners as well as potential new collaborators. These events allow us to not only strengthen our relationships but also gain fresh insights into market trends and emerging opportunities. I believe face-to-face interactions are always valuable, as they often lead to productive discussions and long-term partnerships.

Last year, Galaxsys announced several new partnerships across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. What are the key partnership plans for this year?

This year, we’re committed to expanding our reach even further. We will concentrate on the existing markets we are live in to strengthen our presence in terms of market share. Galaxsys has so many regions already covered that the goal is only to get even stronger there. As always, our goal is to secure mutually beneficial partnerships, and I’m proud to share that some prominent industry names will be joining our network soon.

What is your vision for the ongoing development of Galaxsys?

Our vision for Galaxsys has always been about continuous growth and innovation. This year alone, we have launched Figoal, our exclusive game in collaboration with Luís Figo, and introduced our first slot games—both major milestones for us. But we are not stopping here. Our goal is to keep expanding our portfolio and deliver exceptional gaming experiences as well as delivering player retention tools which are crucial both for operators and for us to be kept in players’ minds, assure a better brand awareness in the B2C sector and finally, to boost the GGR even further.

Our goals for 2025 are to dive deeper into the B2C marketing sector, work with influencers, affiliates, and be a provider who is giving a full set of tools both for B2B and B2C side of the business. Every year, we set new goals and push ourselves further, and 2025 is going to be another great year for us.