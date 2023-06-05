Four Winds Casinos appoints interim COO

He succeeds Frank Freedman and will continue to serve as chief financial officer

US.- Four Winds Casinos, owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, has announced that Clayton Mason will assume the role of interim chief operating officer (COO). He succeeds Frank Freedman who is leaving to pursue other interests. Mason will continue to serve as chief financial officer (CFO).

Rebecca Richards, chairwoman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said: “On behalf of the Pokagon Gaming Authority and Pokagon Band Tribal Council, we would like to sincerely thank Frank Freedman for his 16 years of service to our Four Winds Casinos, including serving as COO over the last eight years. Frank has made significant contributions to our gaming enterprise over the years and his presence will be missed.”

She said Freedman played a significant role in helping reach major milestones including the recent expansion of Four Winds South Bend: “He was also instrumental in establishing and mentoring our executive leadership team as well as shaping our collaborative company culture. We wish Frank all the best in his future endeavors.”

She added: “We have the utmost confidence in Clayton Mason who will continue to serve as CFO as well as interim COO. Clayton has been a member of our executive leadership team for many years and he is well qualified to serve in dual roles until we name a replacement.”

Four Winds Casino Resort, which opened in New Buffalo in 2007, expanded to include Indiana and Michigan locations in Hartford in 2011, Dowagiac in 2013 and South Bend in 2018.