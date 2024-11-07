Fortune Bay Casino Resort signs deal with Passport Technology

Minnesota’s venue has selected Lush Loyalty platform and Mira Player enrollment kiosks for its gaming floor.

US.- Fortune Bay Casino Resort in Minnesota has selected Passport Technology’s Lush loyalty and rewards platform and Mira player enrollment kiosks for its gaming floor. The venue features more than 500 slot machines, including video poker and video keno, blackjack and a poker room. It also offers more than 170 hotel rooms, a marina, a golf course, and restaurants.

Hannah Lehti, marketing director for Fortune Bay, said: “The Lush platform is going to be an incredible addition for our guest and players club team. We’re excited for our customers to experience the enhanced benefits of our upgraded players club.”

Diallo Gordon, chief executive officer for Passport Technology, added: “The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa have put so much into the Iron Range and have made a demonstrative impact to the lives of band members and the neighboring community. We are grateful to have Fortune Bay as a part of our loyalty family and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of their Wild Edge transformation.”

Jason King, chief revenue officer for Passport Technology, added: “We will continue to be aggressive across the Midwest and Minnesota, specifically. Fortune Bay is an amazing property, and we are pleased to be a part of their customer journey. Thank you.”

Recently, Downstream Casino Resort, in Oklahoma, also selected Passport Technology’s platforms for its gaming floor.