Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix announces opening ceremony lineup

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held from November 16 to November 18.

The opening event will take place on November 15.

US.- The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, along with presenting partner the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), has announced the lineup for the opening ceremony, taking place on November 15.

All 20 participating F1 drivers will be in attendance along with Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am, plus appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be held from November 16 to 18.

See also: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to sponsor Las Vegas Grand Prix