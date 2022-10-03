FlowPlay launches in-game fundraising campaign for American Cancer Society

Vegas World players will be able to donate to the American Cancer Society until October 31.

US.- FlowPlay has announced the launch of an in-game fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society (ACS). In October, players using FlowPlay’s flagship social casino, Vegas World, can contribute directly to ACS’s Patient Navigation programmes.

From October 3 through October 31, Vegas World players will be able to donate to the American Cancer Society by purchasing a virtual in-game branded charm. FlowPlay has raised more than $400,000 in previous campaigns for the ACS and plans to reach half a million dollars by the end of 2022.

Navigation programmes are evidence-based interventions that connect cancer patients with volunteer health system navigators, including nurses, health advisors, social workers who can help patients overcome financial, language and transportation barriers.

Derrick Morton, president and co-founder of FlowPlay, said: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis from insurance, medications, and getting to and from treatment can be incredibly daunting for a patient and their loved ones; having reliable and knowledgeable support to guide you through the process is invaluable. I am incredibly proud of the FlowPlay community for the unwavering support they demonstrate for the American Cancer Society through various initiatives.”

Ryan Okita, senior director of Cancer Support Program Management at the American Cancer Society, said: “Cancer patients have faced unique clinical, social, and financial challenges in the wake of the global pandemic. We are so proud to partner with organizations such as Flowplay and their Vegas World players, allowing us to take on initiatives that can help patients overcome barriers and receive the best care for their diagnosis.”

