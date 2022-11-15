FDJ launches first online poker offering

The French lottery operator has launched Jackpot Sit & Go.

France.- The French lottery operator Française des Jeux (FDJ) has announced its entry into the online poker vertical. It will make its first poker product Jackpot Sit & Go available on its ParionsSport en ligne mobile application. More games are to follow.

The company said entering the online poker vertical is part of its wider strategy to expand its presence in online gaming. Online poker revenue grew notably in France during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDJ head of sports betting and poker Richard Courtois said: “We’re pleased to offer our players a new range of games. They’ll be able to use the ParionsSport en ligne app to enjoy a recreational poker range designed for all types of players.

“This move enables FDJ to round out our presence in the online gaming market in line with our strategy focusing on growth and ongoing innovation and a business model that combines performance and responsibility to keep gaming fun.”

The poker offering will run on Playtech’s iPoker with an eye to gradually expand the range to cover all online poker formats that are approved by the French gambling regulator Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ).

FDJ, which operates France’s national lottery, reported a rise in revenue in Q3 of 11.9 per cent year-on-year. It saw revenue increase across both online and retail channels, with retail point-of-sale business doing particularly well.

Point-of-sale stakes rose 6 per cent year-on-year to €4.3m, marking a rebound after the return of normal operations following pandemic restrictions. Digital stakes rose by 35 per cent to €643m. Lottery games remained the main source of revenue, contributing €478m in revenue, an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year.

Sports betting revenue was steady at €97m, although stakes were up by 9 per cent. Revenue from other activities was up 500 per cent from €3m to €18m.