FDJ revenue rises 3.9 per cent year-on-year

Revenue reached €1.88bn in the first nine months of the year.

France.- Française des Jeux (FDJ), the French national lottery operator, has reported revenue of €1.88bn for the first nine months of 2023. That’s a rise of 3.9 per cent year-on-year driven by growth in sports betting.

Lottery is still the largest source of revenue by far, generating €1.41bn in the three quarters ending September 30. However, this represented a drop of 1.2 per cent year-on-year. Stakes fell by 6 per cent due to fewer high EuroMillions jackpots and the relaunch of the Amigo draw in June.

Excluding EuroMillions and Amigo, both lottery revenue and stakes were up 3 per cent. Meanwhile, sports betting revenue rose by 9.3 per cent year-on-year to €360m. Other revenue rose 10 per cent to €103m.

Overall stakes from points of sales rose by 0.8 per cent to €13.28bn, with the increase contributed by sports betting and instant games. Digital stakes rose 10.6 per cent to €2.01bn, with an increase in all segments. Gross gaming revenue was €4.81bn, and FDJ paid €3.04bn in taxes.

The operator expects to see revenue growth of 5 per cent for the final quarter of the year and a steady EBITDA margin rate of 24 per cent. FDJ CEO and chairwoman Stéphane Pallez said: “Growth remains solid, with strong player demand, even though it has been affected by the low number of EuroMillions high jackpot draws.”

FDJ has expanded at home and abroad this year with acquisitions of French online horse racing betting operator ZEturf Group and the Irish national lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI).

Pallez said: “The completion of the acquisitions illustrates our strategy of internationalisation and diversification. We are delighted that the teams of these two operators are joining FDJ and that these operations will contribute to the group’s sustainable and profitable growth.”