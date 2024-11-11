Entain names Dafne Guisard as chief operations officer

Guisard will take up the new position at the global gaming group in January.

UK.- Entain plc has announced that Dafne Guisard has been appointed to the new role of chief operations officer, effective from January 13, 2025. Guisard joins the London-listed gambling operator from The Kraft Heinz Company, where she was chief strategy, transformation and digital officer.

Entain said Dafne would work on driving operational excellence, leading global strategic planning, customer service organisation and M&A integration.

CEO Gavin Isaacs said: “Dafne brings a wealth of experience in driving strategic growth and delivering transformation on a global scale. Her appointment will help place Entain at the leading edge of innovation, as well as strengthen the executive management team as we build on a period of stronger-than-expected revenue growth and key market expansion. Dafne will be a tremendous asset to Entain.”

Dafne Guisard

Prior to her time at Kraft Heinz, Dafne spent nine years at Anheuser-Busch InBev in various leadership positions. Before that, she spent eight years in management consulting and equities, and co-founded a machine learning tech start-up. She is described as a passionate advocate for the transformative power of technology. Her work in AI at Kraft Heinz placed her among AdAge’s top 13 AI Marketing Leaders to Watch, and the agile innovation under her leadership was recognised as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023.

Dafne holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Entains’s sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ. Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.