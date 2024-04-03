Endorphina partners with AdmiralBet

Endorphina’s slots will now be available on AdmiralBet’s platform.

Press release.- Online casino content creator Endorphina has shared its newest partnership with AdmiralBet, a company operating in Italy since 2012. With this partnership, Endorphina’s exclusive slots will be available on AdmiralBet’s secure platform and will be introduced to a major audience.

Luca Richter, business development manager at Endorphina, said: “I’m really thrilled about this new partnership with AdmiralBet. I’ve been in touch with them since 2020, and it’s great to have the chance to be together again. For all of us in Endorphina, it’s a great opportunity to go live with such an important Italian operator, and we can’t wait to build together a tight and solid partnership.

“The go-live of our games on AdmiralBet is the output of mutual trust and friendly cooperation, and I couldn’t be more satisfied with how things have gone fast and smoothly. From my side, I really want to thank Marco Militello, Mauro Di Giuseppe, Paolo Marchi, and Silvia Gallo for their support in the launch of this cooperation.”

Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager at Endorphina, added: “We have been working with Admiral Group in different markets and are quite pleased to extend our partnership in Italy. For us is one of the most important markets, and we understand the challenges of providing premium content at its highest level to each operator. Our content is becoming more popular, and we are very looking forward to working alongside Admiral, a tier 1 operator in Italy.”

AdmiralBet is the online brand of ADMIRAL Sport, a company operating in Italy since 2012. Endorphina stated that being part of the Greentube Group, the company is one of the subsidiaries of the world-renowned NOVOMATIC Group, which has a very high reputation in the gaming industry and operates in several legally regulated markets.

According to Endorphina, ADMIRAL Sport is a reliable partner, conforming its business to rigorous principles regarding security, transparency, responsible gaming, and protection of its customer’s data, as well as developing one of the most advanced retail business models on the market, thanks to the intensive use of self-service technologies and integration with all products of the Greentube Group.

Marco Militello, casino online manager at AdmiralBet, commented: “AdmiralBet is really excited about the start of the collaboration with Endorphina. Thanks to their support we will present our users with new slots capable of offering a high return to the player and fantastic extra bonuses within the game; to further enrich the gaming experience there will be modern graphics, captivating audiovisual effects, and truly surprising features! The incredible range of slots they provide will continue to provide our players with top-notch entertainment.”