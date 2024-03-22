Endorphina enters a new regulated jurisdiction

The company established an agreement with Spelinspektionen, the Swedish Gambling Authority, to forge its presence in this new market.

Press release.- Endorphina, the slot game software provider, has started a collaboration with the Swedish Gambling Authority, Spelinspektionen. This partnership marks a new step for Endorphina, as Spelinspektionen issued a B2B license to the company for supplying online slots in this market.

For the past several years, Endorphina has been showing growth indicators, and with this collaboration, the company now operates in 29 regulated jurisdictions. Endorphina regularly creates new innovations in the iGaming scene and has won over 10 industry awards in the last few years.

Moreover, the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) is responsible for ensuring the safety, reliability, and legality of the Swedish gaming and gambling market.

In addition, Spelinspektionen aims to provide consumers with the necessary tools for fair gaming by

maintaining a balanced and transparent gaming market.